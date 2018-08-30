One thing that's always fun about the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon is the sprinkling of classic camper contraptions that inspire nostalgia for a simpler time in auto touring and camping history. If we're forced to pick a favorite, it has to be the impossibly tiny, wonderfully Bavarian combination of 1958 Glas Goggomobile TS 250 coupe and 1956 Elektro-Stahlbau Piccolo teardrop. The two-sleeper trailer is sized perfectly for its microcar tow vehicle, doing away with the tailgate galley and instead providing direct access into the cabin via the rear lift-gate. It weighs just 950 lb (430 kg) and was priced at 1,140 Deutsche Mark (approx. US$680) when it hit the market all those decades ago.