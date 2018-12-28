Along with the map, the app also offers a Radar display. Not unlike some Bluetooth-based tracking apps, this simply shows the Guardian at the bottom of the screen, with the Pet module out in front of it. The idea is that by turning their phone from side to side, users can figure out what direction their dog is in, and how far away it is. In practise, though, we found that the Pet icon moved around quite erratically, and couldn't really be relied upon to locate the dog – we were told that the average GPS error was likely to blame.