This is the first object of its class to have been spotted in the Kuiper belt, the expanse of rocky and icy debris that extends out past Neptune. While there are likely hundreds of thousands of objects out there, we only really know about the big ones. Pluto is the headliner of course, with a diameter of 2,377 km (1,477 mi), but other dwarf planets like Haumea and Makemake, with diameters of 1,632 km (1,014 mi) and 1,430 km (889 mi), respectively, are nothing to sneeze at either. By comparison Ultima Thule, which New Horizons just buzzed a few weeks ago, is a tiny 32 km (20 mi) long.