Radical 'procumbent' exercise bike says sayonara to the seat

If you want a really good workout, you shouldn't just be sitting around. That's at least part of the thinking behind the Martoni Cardio Speeder, a seatless exercise bike that puts the user in what its creator calls a "procumbent" riding position.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Cardio Speeder was invented by Montana-based outdoor gear designer Marty Williams.

He was inspired by the body position utilized by British racing cyclists Graeme Obree and Chris Boardman, who used radically modified time trial bikes to beat each other's one-hour record multiple times in the 1990s. Williams claims that his design offers several advantages over standard exercise bikes.

Pledges start at US$1,120 Martoni

First of all, by doing away with the seat and suspending the rider's body over the frame, their arm, shoulder and core muscles reportedly become better engaged for a much more complete, high-intensity workout. That workout is also said to be more comfortable, as the rider's butt/pubic area isn't pushing down against a saddle.

As an added bonus, because the steel frame has no top tube or seat tube, less-nimble users don't have to try stepping over anything in order to get on and off of the bike. That frame allows for four different riding positions.

The Cardio Speeder accommodates riders ranging in height from 5 to over 6 feet (152 to over 183 cm) Martoni

Some of the Cardio Speeder's other features include a 50-lb (23-kg) flywheel with a belt drive and a bar-mounted resistance dial; a Bluetooth display that connects to apps such as Zwift; hip pads and elbow pads; plus pedals with SPD cleats on one side and toe cages on the other.

The whole thing tips the scales at 110 lb (50 kg) and can support riders weighing up to 300 lb (136 kg).

Users can choose between four ridings positions Martoni

Assuming the Cardio Speeder does reach production, a pledge of US$1,120 will get you one – we're told that retail pricing has yet to be determined. Potential backers should note that there was a previous Kickstarter campaign which Martoni cancelled, although this was reportedly done in order to offer a lower price, and to ensure that the finished product would be ready to ship when the campaign was completed.

And no, the Cardio Speeder concept certainly won't be everyone's cup of tea.

If you don't like it, then you definitely shouldn't check out our 2015 article on the Bird of Prey bike, an actual on-the-road bicycle which put its rider in an even more prone riding position. And you should probably also avoid reading about the Flying Rider bike, which hung its rider in a harness for increased leverage while pedaling.

Martoni Cardio Speeder: Full Body Workout. Zero Saddle Pain.

Sources: Kickstarter, Martoni

