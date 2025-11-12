The wooden office treadmill: quiet, minimalistic, and fully manual

Sitting at a desk for at least eight hours a day is the reality for most remote workers today. But what if you could keep moving while working? That’s exactly the question that inspired Johannes Kettmann, a software developer from Berlin who knows firsthand the challenge of hitting those 10,000 steps per day while working a remote desk job. The result is the Office Walker, a minimalist walking pad designed for simplicity, silence, and long-lasting durability.

Its walking surface measures 17.7 inches wide (450 mm) and the entire pad weighs 55 lb (25 kg), including a set of integrated front wheels for easy handling. It’s designed for convenient storage whenever you don’t need it: tuck it under a couch or bed, or lean it against the wall. At 5.5 inches (140 mm) at its lowest point, it’s compatible with most standing desks. It also works well whether you prefer walking in shoes or barefoot.

Minimalistic design is one of its greatest advantages: the device simply follows your pace and stops whenever you do, whether you need a moment to focus or make a precise move with your computer mouse. In a world where almost every piece of your home furniture is "smart" and needs to be plugged in, charged, or controlled with your phone, having something purely manual, simple, and always ready to go could feel quite refreshing.

The Office Walker is currently on Kickstarter Office Walker

The original version of the Walker was made entirely of wood, but early testers found the surface too hard. So instead, the production version will feature soft-touch slats with a comfortable and more durable surface. These slats are what makes this walker stand out on the market, as they are easy to disassemble for cleaning and even replace. Spare parts will be supplied with the product, along with a repair guide. Testing is still in the early stages, so the creators are not making any promises yet, but the ultimate goal is to build a product that will last for years.

Kettmann and his team are particularly proud of how quiet the Walker is – only 30-45 dB, which is comparable to the hum of a computer or refrigerator, and they plan to make it even quieter. It has also been tested during phone calls, and no noise was picked up by the microphone. It may be perfect for those "this meeting could’ve been an email" calls – you can now quietly "walk away" from the meeting while staying connected. But don’t try to run away – the Walker is great for walking, but this product isn’t meant to replace a proper running treadmill.

The device can be rolled on its wheels and stored against a wall when not in use Office Walker

Future production plans include softer cushioning, massage-effect finishes, and different colors. The original all-wood version will also remain available, although it will cost a bit more due to its more complex construction.

Kettmann has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of the Office Walker, where a pledge of €1,049 (about US$1,216) will currently get you one ... assuming everything works out. That's $250 off the planned retail price, which may seem like a steep total – especially compared to budget walking pads available for $100.

However, some premium treadmills can cost a few thousand dollars, so the value really depends on what you're looking for. The creators emphasize that the Office Pad is designed as a once-in-a-lifetime purchase, with replaceable parts and no electronic components or motor to maintain.

It should ship next September.

Office Walker - The Manual Walking Pad For Your Office

Source: Kickstarter