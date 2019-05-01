At this stage, the Forcite lid looks like a nice semi-smart lid ready to take on the likes of Sena's Momentum Pro, albeit with the benefit of a lightweight carbon fiber shell. Its built-in action camera (specs TBA, but it'll have built-in image stabilization) sits in the chin instead of on top of the head like the Sena's, which will give a nicer view on more upright naked and cruiser bikes, but might give you nothing but speedometer if you're riding a sportsbike hard. This problem is illustrated in one of Forcite's own promo shots: