This C-V2X option does have its shining points. 5G broadband is about 10 times faster than current broadband, for example, and much more open for use. Billions are already being spent by telecoms in infrastructure upgrades for 5G, and the networks are readily accessible by a variety of devices. Consumer devices such as cell phones are also already poised to use the technology, and because those devices are on those networks already, pedestrian detection and other options become available as part of the c-V2X web.