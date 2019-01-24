Ford launched the updated Transit Custom last year before adding a new plug-in hybrid variant at the IAA Hannover commercial vehicles show in the fall. There's no mention of the plug-in powertrain making it to the Nugget, but the improved 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine will serve as the camper van's drive muscle, available in both 128- and 168-hp forms. Nugget buyers will also have their choice of six-speed manual and six-speed SelectShift automatic transmissions, offering figures as good as 6.3 L/100 km (37.3 mpg) and 165 g/km of CO2 emissions.