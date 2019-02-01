When we think of the Ice Age we usually think of the Pleistocene era, which ended roughly 12,000 years ago. But that was a balmy summer compared to what happened about 700 million years ago, when basically the entire planet iced over in a period often called "Snowball Earth." Now researchers have found fossil fats that help fill in the story of how life bounced back after this global cataclysm, and how we humans might owe our very existence to them.