Since the 1960s, military Earth observation satellites have been a key part of the defense strategies of the major world powers. France maintains its own constellations of military satellites and it is currently working to modernize and expand its presence in orbit. The three CSO satellites are scheduled to be fully deployed by 2021 at a cost of €1.3 billion (US$1.5 billion). They will replace France's two venerable Helios 2 orbiters that were launched between 2004 and 2009.