Today's announcement comes after President Emmanuel Macron's pre-Bastille Day speech in which he said that France will set up a new unified space command under the French Air Force as the Armed Forces of Air and Space. It's similar to the one established in Britain under the RAF and advocated by the US Trump administration to coordinate and control military space assets, like surveillance and communication satellites. Under the French Military Programming Act 2019-2025, the new command has already been awarded €3.6 billion (US$4 billion).