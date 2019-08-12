It was also noted, however, that conservation efforts in recent years have led to the stabilization or even increase of 13 megafauna species. These have included the green sturgeon and American beaver in the US, and the Irrawaddy river dolphin in Asia's Mekong basin. Additionally, although differences between bordering countries have made conservation difficult in Europe, the Eurasian beaver has been reintroduced to regions where it was once found, while efforts are also underway to reintroduce two species of sturgeon.