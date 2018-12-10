"The builders or owners generally solicit help from my group when it comes to additional shielding designs," says Leonard Martinez, the Sandia researcher in charge of the timing and firing control system. "The design focus can range from protecting tiny electronic parts to shielding larger subsystems of military equipment. Our customers may decide to implement additional shielding to their device in between tests, or even take the device back to their lab to design and add additional shielding. Then they would bring it back for retesting."