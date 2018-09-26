Fujifilm crams medium format sensor in rangefinder bodyView gallery - 8 images
Fujifilm has announced a more portable version of its GFX 50S medium format mirrorless camera from last year. The 50R is being aimed at professionals looking for a "premium yet portable camera experience" and has essentially the same internals as its predecessor, all squeezed into a rangefinder style body. But Fujifilm has taken the opportunity to include a few modest upgrades.
At first glance, much of the spec list is identical to the GFX 50S, having the same 51.4 megapixel G Format (43.8 x 32.9 mm) CMOS sensor, about 1.7 times the size of a full frame 35 mm sensor, paired with the X-Processor Pro processing engine. It has ISO100 - 12,800 sensitivity, which can be expanded down to ISO50 and up to ISO102,400, can record Full HD video at 30 frames per second and sports a 3-2-inch, 2,360K-dot tilting touchscreen display panel and 3.69M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder.
But Fujifilm hasn't merely squeezed the 50S into a smaller body, it has also included a few additions. The company says that the placement of the EVF on the 6.33 x 3.8 x 2.62 in (160.7 x 96.5 x 66.4 mm) 50R allows the photographer to look through the viewfinder using their right eye while using their left eye to get a better feel for the shot about to be taken. As you might expect, the 50R is lighter than its predecessor too, at 27.3 oz (775 g) including the battery and memory card.
The 50R is the first GFX series camera to be treated to Bluetooth for remote operation and easy image transfer, it has a focus lever for quick focus point adjustment and its magnesium alloy body is sealed in 64 places for dust- and weather-resistance. And users can currently choose from seven Fujinon GF lenses to go with the 50R, covering focal lengths from 23 mm to 250 mm (18 - 198 mm in 35 mm film format speak).
The GFX 50R will be available from November for US$4,499.95.
During the Photokina 2018 press conference, Fujifilm also revealed that a 100 megapixel GFX series camera was in development. Also a medium format model, the GFX100Megapixels Concept will rock a 102 million pixels image sensor and, when launched, will sit at the top of the GFX series tree. It will be married to the company's X-Processor 4 processing engine, feature phase detection autofocus and a new image stabilization system. It's also expected to be capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second.
Source: Fujifilm
