Fujifilm flips the script with a rotating projector lensView gallery - 2 images
Projectors come in some pretty compact sizes these days, but higher quality options still come in relatively bulky packages that need to be housed somewhere. A newly announced projector from Fujifilm will allow for both vertical and horizontal orientations thanks to a clever, first-of-its-kind rotating lens.
The projector will feature one of Fujifilm's Fujinon lenses attached to a two-axis rotatable arm, which it bills as a world first setup. This allows the user to direct the image up, down, forwards, backwards, left and right, without having to move the main unit itself.
This means not only can it project images on walls, floors and ceilings, it can do so whether installed vertically or horizontally, allowing it to be slid under a low table, wedged in upright alongside a couch or wherever happens to be convenient for the space.
Fujifilm says the projector will have a footprint of 18 cm across when horizontal and just 5 cm when vertical (7 and 2 inches). It will also pack an ultra-short throw lens capable of projecting images on a 100-inch screen from as close as 75 cm (29.5 in).
There's no official name, nor pricing details on the projector just yet, though Fujifilm says it will hit the market sometime in 2019. Check out the promo video below.
Source: Fujifilm
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more