It's unclear where we will see this technology pop up in the real-world. At this stage the company is only courting corporate or business clients, so you can't buy one to sit on your coffee table just yet. Disney, Merck, and Honda are all organizations that Furhat Robotics says are showing interest in the new interface. So this may be the next generation of weird robot you will see in the coming years at theme parks or directing orientation for new employees at giant corporations.