Huawei has taken a different approach for the Mate X with three cameras developed with Leica, though there are whispers of a hidden fourth lens, as reported by Tech Radar. These include a 40 MP wide angle, a 16 MP ultra wide and eight MP telephoto lens. All are wedged into a vertical camera bar on the back that doubles as a handle. This means the phone will need to be turned around to snap selfies when using the larger of the two folded displays, but the smaller display on the back should help you frame up the shot. The lack of lenses on the tablet side also allows for the edge-to-edge display. Pros and cons.