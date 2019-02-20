In the US, the Galaxy S10e will start at $749.99, the S10 at $899.99, and the S10 Plus at $999.99, with the devices going on sale on March 8. There's also going to be a 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model, though we're still waiting on pricing and availability details on that. Your color choices are white, black, green, blue, yellow, and pink, with ceramic black and ceramic white also available for the S10 Plus.