Samsung did seem to want to keep some details in the dark – literally. The stage lights were dimmed during the demo, so that the screen itself was clear but the device around it wasn't. From what we can tell though, it looks like the thing has fairly chunky bezels around the screen, flying in the face of the trend towards edge-to-edge displays. We're also curious about what, if anything, the smaller screen can do from the back, while the device is unfolded.