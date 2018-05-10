The M4 Metro Line Budapest is one of 20 stunning architecture projects recognized by RIBA's Awards for International Excellence(Credit: Tamás Bujnovszky)

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has recognized 20 recently-completed buildings for its Awards for International Excellence. The projects range from luxury homes to a school for disadvantaged children and represent some of the finest new buildings from around the world.







The 20 buildings that make up this year's Awards for International Excellence are drawn from RIBA's previous International Prize. Just one of these will ultimately be named the overall winner in November.

The buildings are situated in a total of 16 countries. Highlights include an amazing-looking Budapest metro line, a school in Brazil where the architects were also awarded the International Emerging Architect prize, and an award-winning pair of towers in Milan that set new standards for greenery-covered buildings.

"The RIBA Awards for International Excellence 2018 are a testament to the breadth and quality of architecture being created around the world," says RIBA President Ben Derbyshire. "These 20 outstanding projects were selected for their architectural ambition, design ingenuity and excellence of execution. Importantly, they demonstrate the significant and far-reaching contribution that architecture makes to our daily lives."