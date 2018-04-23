The New United States Courthouse, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, is one of the 2018 COTE Top Ten Awards winners(Credit: Bruce Damonte )

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Committee on the Environment (COTE) has revealed the sustainable buildings that make up this year's COTE Top Ten Awards winners. As always, it's a strong selection of top-tier green architecture by some of the best firms in the business.







Now in its 22nd year, the COTE Top Ten Awards highlights projects that exemplify design excellence and environmental performance by architecture firms licensed in the United States (though the project itself can be located anywhere in the world). The winners will be honored at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2018 in New York City, June 21-23.

Notable projects this year include Olson Kundig Architects' Sawmill family home, pictured below, which is designed to withstand the harsh climate in California's Mojave Desert and runs totally off-the-grid with a solar panel array.

Other standouts include Keiren Timberlake's Ortlieb's Bottling House, a renovation of a Philadelphia beer bottling plant that involved turning it into an energy-efficient office for a growing company. In addition, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's New United States Courthouse in Los Angeles reduces its grid-based energy requirements with solar panels and a rainwater capture system.