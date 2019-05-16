Gamechanger Audio motors along with novel desktop synthView gallery - 6 images
Latvia's Gamechanger Audio has revealed the final desktop design of its upcoming Motor Synth, which debuted as a proof of concept at NAMM 2019 back in January. As its name suggests, motors are used to create its tones.
Specifically, the Motor Synth is an analog synthesizer that uses digitally-controlled electromotors as its main sound source. Tones are produced by speeding up and slowing down eight motors to precise revolutions per minute, registered by a magnetic pickups placed on each of the motors for a sound that's described as being like "eight harmonious revving engines pumping out an intimidating noise."
These tones are combined with audio signals produced when UV sensors register wave-shape patterns on small discs spinning atop the motor shafts. The notes produced by the wave-shapes correspond to the speed of the electromotors.
All of this hybrid tone generation results in a novel four note polysynth, offering two voices per key. The Motor Synth also rocks analog filters, envelopes, arpeggiator, cross-modulation sequencer, looper and other synthesis tools commonly found in hardware synths. And it can be played out of the box using eight control keys and four floating tuning pots.
Users can opt to connect any external MIDI controller, can also track an audio signal from a guitar or bass, and can be used as a harmonizer for electric guitars and other instruments – registering the instrument's tone and generating a complimentary sound by frequency-matching the motors.
Visual feedback on a performance – or just a slice of jazzy dazzle – comes courtesy of a transparent glass cover surrounding its core motors and strobe lights directed at the spinning discs.
"With its unusual tonal and timbral qualities, unlimited microtonal pitch adjustment and modulation abilities, and note attack and decay properties influenced by the acceleration and deceleration curves of electromotors, Motor Synth works well across a wide range of musical styles," said Gamechanger Audio in a press statement.
At the moment, there's no indication of a release schedule or pricing, though the Motor Synth is due to follow in the footsteps of the Plasma Pedal and take the crowdfunding route to production. The video below has more.
Source: Gamechanger Audio
