Infinity Game Board crams oodles of board games into a dedicated tablet

Although video games are more popular than ever, there's still something to be said for good ol' board games. The Infinity Game Board gives them the high-tech treatment, by providing access to over 100 of the things on a system-specific touchscreen tablet.

Priced at US$499.99, the Infinity Game Board is manufactured by Arcade1Up, which is best known for its 3/4-scale versions of classic arcade video games. The American company also successfully Kickstarted the Infinity Game Table, which is basically a pricier ($999.99), larger and less portable predecessor to the new Game Board.

Like the Table, the Board offers free access to 50 downloadable Hasbro games including tried-and-trusted favorites such as Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Yahtzee, Clue, Scrabble, Sorry, and Candy Land. More than 100 games are available to users who are willing to pay for them, including titles which are unique to Arcade1Up.

The Infinity Game Board tips the scales at a claimed 7.4 lb (3.4 kg) Arcade1Up

The device itself takes the form of a zoomable 18.5-inch 1,080p touchscreen tablet with responsive haptic feedback functionality. Up to six people can play at once, either in person or online (for certain games) via Wi-Fi connectivity. And if a game is interrupted before it's over, it can be saved and finished later.

The Infinity Game Board can be ordered now from Best Buy via the Arcade1Up website – a secondary external battery is available for extended gaming-on-the-go. You can see the Board in use, in the video below.

IGB PRODUCT DESCRIPTION VIDEO

Source: Arcade1Up

