Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to get to Alfornada on foot

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the mountainous town of Alfornada seems to be hidden away until you unlock the climbing ability for your mount. But there is actually a way to get there on foot without any movement upgrades, and we’ll show you how.

Alfornada is tucked away in the southwest of Paldea, or down the lower left of your map. It may look like an attractive target to visit for your first or second gym, but if you approach it from the east you’ll run into huge impassable cliffs. To get in, you need to skirt around the back.

Alfornada is located in the southwest area of your map Michael Irving/New Atlas

From Cortondo, head out of town to the west and climb the mountainous path up into the West Province, until you find the Pokémon Center. Just up the hill from there, if you look south you’ll see Alfornada perched on top of the mountain. Follow the path in front of you down the hill towards the base of the mountain.

Follow the path down to the cave Michael Irving/New Atlas

That path leads to a cave, which leads to Alfornada – but it’s not that easy. A sign out front taunts that “You won’t make it on foot!” Don’t worry though, we’ll call their bluff.

Challenge accepted, sign! Michael Irving/New Atlas

It’s true that you can’t get through the cave without first getting the climb ability for your mount, but there’s another way. To the right of the sign, you’ll see a big cliff leading down to a few ledges and a beach. While on your mount, jump off that cliff until you land on the dirt path.

It's a long way down, but your mount doesn't mind Michael Irving/New Atlas

Follow this path around to the left, and you’ll soon come to another sign that says “To Alfornada (Detour).” You’re on the right track! Just keep following this path as it winds around, and eventually it comes to the mouth of another cave.

We knew there had to be another way! Michael Irving/New Atlas

Head straight in and go as far as you can towards the back, staying on the ground level. This place is crawling with Pokémon, all over level 40, so watch your step if you’re not powerful enough to take them on yet.

Getting close now Michael Irving/New Atlas

At the very back wall of the cave, you’ll see a slope leading up to your right. Follow that, and keep going until you find a trainer who’s talking about the weather. To the left of her, there’s a tunnel lit up by torches. Follow this tunnel as far as it goes – that bright light at the end is Alfornada!

It's raining Meowths and Growlithes out there Michael Irving/New Atlas

And there you have it! Once you’ve made it here the first time, you can of course fly back anytime you want. Be aware though that the Psychic Gym in town uses Pokémon over level 40, so if you get here too quickly you might have some trouble beating her.