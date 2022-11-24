© 2022 New Atlas
Games

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to get to Alfornada on foot

By Michael Irving
November 23, 2022
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to get to Alfornada on foot
Wondering how to reach Alfornada on foot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? We've got you covered
Wondering how to reach Alfornada on foot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? We've got you covered
View 10 Images
Wondering how to reach Alfornada on foot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? We've got you covered
1/10
Wondering how to reach Alfornada on foot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? We've got you covered
Alfornada is located in the southwest area of your map
2/10
Alfornada is located in the southwest area of your map
Wondering how to reach Alfornada on foot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? We've got you covered
3/10
Follow the path down to the cave
Challenge accepted, sign!
4/10
Challenge accepted, sign!
It's a long way down, but your mount doesn't mind
5/10
It's a long way down, but your mount doesn't mind
We knew there had to be another way!
6/10
We knew there had to be another way!
Getting close now
7/10
Getting close now
It's raining Meowths and Growlithes out there
8/10
It's raining Meowths and Growlithes out there
Thar she blows
9/10
Thar she blows
Selfie proof that we made it to Alfornada on foot
10/10
Selfie proof that we made it to Alfornada on foot
View gallery - 10 images

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the mountainous town of Alfornada seems to be hidden away until you unlock the climbing ability for your mount. But there is actually a way to get there on foot without any movement upgrades, and we’ll show you how.

Alfornada is tucked away in the southwest of Paldea, or down the lower left of your map. It may look like an attractive target to visit for your first or second gym, but if you approach it from the east you’ll run into huge impassable cliffs. To get in, you need to skirt around the back.

Alfornada is located in the southwest area of your map
Alfornada is located in the southwest area of your map

From Cortondo, head out of town to the west and climb the mountainous path up into the West Province, until you find the Pokémon Center. Just up the hill from there, if you look south you’ll see Alfornada perched on top of the mountain. Follow the path in front of you down the hill towards the base of the mountain.

Wondering how to reach Alfornada on foot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? We've got you covered
Follow the path down to the cave

That path leads to a cave, which leads to Alfornada – but it’s not that easy. A sign out front taunts that “You won’t make it on foot!” Don’t worry though, we’ll call their bluff.

Challenge accepted, sign!
Challenge accepted, sign!

It’s true that you can’t get through the cave without first getting the climb ability for your mount, but there’s another way. To the right of the sign, you’ll see a big cliff leading down to a few ledges and a beach. While on your mount, jump off that cliff until you land on the dirt path.

It's a long way down, but your mount doesn't mind
It's a long way down, but your mount doesn't mind

Follow this path around to the left, and you’ll soon come to another sign that says “To Alfornada (Detour).” You’re on the right track! Just keep following this path as it winds around, and eventually it comes to the mouth of another cave.

We knew there had to be another way!
We knew there had to be another way!

Head straight in and go as far as you can towards the back, staying on the ground level. This place is crawling with Pokémon, all over level 40, so watch your step if you’re not powerful enough to take them on yet.

Getting close now
Getting close now

At the very back wall of the cave, you’ll see a slope leading up to your right. Follow that, and keep going until you find a trainer who’s talking about the weather. To the left of her, there’s a tunnel lit up by torches. Follow this tunnel as far as it goes – that bright light at the end is Alfornada!

It's raining Meowths and Growlithes out there
It's raining Meowths and Growlithes out there

And there you have it! Once you’ve made it here the first time, you can of course fly back anytime you want. Be aware though that the Psychic Gym in town uses Pokémon over level 40, so if you get here too quickly you might have some trouble beating her.

Selfie proof that we made it to Alfornada on foot
Selfie proof that we made it to Alfornada on foot

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

GamesGameGamesGamingVideo GamesGame GuidesNintendoNintendo SwitchHow to
No comments
Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!