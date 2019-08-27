Puma teams with Playseat to get gamers rockin'

Despite the explosion in popularity of e-sports, some still dispute the veracity of gaming being called a "sport", but sportswear giant Puma doesn't need any convincing. It has teamed up with gaming gear company Playseat to develop the Playseat | Puma game seat, which was unveiled at Gamescom last week.

Charles Johnson, Global Director of Innovation at Puma believes, "we have to start seeing gamers as athletes, with requirements particular to their sport. As a sports company, we want to offer these athletes the products they need to perform at the very top."

Taking the form of an ergonomic rocking chair that makes use of breathable materials and features four knitted side-pockets for storing phones, games controllers and remote controls, we're not sure the game seat will go all the way to achieving Johnson's lofty athletic aspirations, but the ability to easily rock back and forward might help get some blood flowing and prevent numb bums in marathon gaming sessions.

To prevent the chair sliding about when the action gets frenetic, the chair features rubber feet to provide grip in what the designers call "attack mode" (leaning forward), stability in "cruise mode" (reclining normally), and support in "defense mode" (leaning back).

"Gaming is greater with full sitting control," says Fernando Smit, President and Founder of Playseat. "That’s why we felt the need to change sitting of gamers from the traditional couch or even on the floor in front of their screens, so we created something truly unique."

The Playseat | Puma game seat certainly looks comfortable enough, and who doesn't like a good rock every now and then, but as with any chair the proof is in the sitting. Those interested in taking a load off and getting their game on can try the seat out from November.

Source: Playseat

