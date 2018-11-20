With the power to unleash as much energy in 10 seconds as the Sun does in its entire lifetime, gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are the most energetic events in the universe, second only to the Big Bang itself. Given how sudden they are, we don't usually get any warning, but now astronomers have spotted the telltale signs of a star system that could blow its lid any moment – and it's far too close to Earth for comfort.