The Athlete is the cheapest of the Marq series at $1,500, with the Marq Expedition costing $1,750, the Marq Captain priced at $1,850, and the Marq Aviator retailing for $1,950. At the top of the pile the Marq Driver is selling for $2,500. All the smartwatches can be preordered now, with shipping in the second quarter of the year.