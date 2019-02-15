Gerber's new 9-in-1 multitool keeps things basic and to budgetView gallery - 6 images
Some are versatile and some are cheap, but it's not often that elegant multitools from storied toolmakers tick both boxes. The brand new Mullet from Gerber is an implement that packs an impressive array of functions into a keychain-friendly frame, but keeps things simple where it matters to ensure safe everyday carry at a pretty agreeable price tag.
The Mullet is a little different to the majority of multitools we cover, in that it has no moving parts. Instead, each of its nine tools are built into its carefully carved solid-state frame engineered to make the most of a compact body that measures only three inches (7.6 cm) long.
No moving parts means no fold-out blade, with sharp edges limited to a scraper, wire cutter and nail puller. Also onboard is a cross driver, hex driver, two sizes of flathead screwdriver, pry bar and a bottle opener for when the work is done.
The mechanical simplicity also helps keep the tool light, with weight of just 0.7 oz (20 g). This, together with both a key ring and belt loop carry, means it can be carried on the outside or inside of your pants and you'll barely notice it's there.
The upshot of all this is a versatile nine-in-one multitool with a tiny footprint and price tag to match. The Mullet is available now via Gerber's website in black and stonewash finish for US$10.
Source: Gerber
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more