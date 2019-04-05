But for this "unified model" to work, astronomers long ago proposed that a key component of AGN was a torus – a thick, donut-shaped cloud of dust and gas that surrounds the whole structure. This explains why looking at AGN from different angles makes them appear to be different types of objects. If we're looking through the middle of the torus, for example, we see the bright light as a quasar, while if we're looking side-on the dusty donut obscures the light and only the radio frequencies get through, creating a "radio galaxy."