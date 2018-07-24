As well as offering a compelling new insight into how our brains potentially modulate different levels of consciousness and alertness, the study's findings could lead to fascinating new insights into psychiatric diseases. The specific gene that is related to the enzyme that triggers this nitric oxide release has been implicated in some mental disorders including bipolar and suicidal ideation. An interesting hypothesis raised by the study is that mutations in this gene could inhibit nitric oxide production, and result in dysregulated behavioral arousal. This could be associated with several psychiatric disorders that manifest in irregular responses to changes in environmental stimuli.