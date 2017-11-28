We've seen plenty of gimbal mounts for third-party actioncams such as GoPros, that help to smooth out the shakes. Gimboo's GimbalCam, though, is a little different. It's a compact 4K/30fps video camera with its own built-in 3-axis gimbal – no separate stabilizing mount is required.







Along with its mechanical gimbal, the 170-gram GimbalCam digitally reduces shakes using integrated software. The wide-angle 170-degree lens helps keep things looking smooth, too.

There are simple button controls and a 1.5-inch LCD viewfinder/playback screen on the camera itself, although it can also be controlled remotely via an iOS/Android app. That app is additionally used to adjust settings and switch between operating modes – speaking of which, the GimbalCam can also take 16MP stills.

One charge of its battery should be good for two hours of use.

It's also worth noting that the camera is encased in a removable IP68-rated waterproof housing. Essentially that means it'll stand up to a dunking, but you shouldn't take it scuba diving or anything like that.

The GimbalCam is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, where a pledge of US$299 will get you one if everything works out. The planned retail price is $399.