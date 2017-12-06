GM's Marketplace in-car e-commerce platform allows drivers to pay for items like coffee and fuel from a vehicle's dash(Credit: GM)

GM has announced the launch of Marketplace, the automotive industry's first in-car e-commerce platform. Marketplace allows customers with eligible GM-branded vehicles and compatible infotainment systems to pay for fuel, pre-order their morning coffee or reserve a table at their chosen restaurant, all from the comfort of their vehicle.

GM identified that the average American spends 46 minutes per day driving and looked into ways to make each trip "more productive and give our customers time back."

Marketplace is designed to be used while driving and the user-experience is personalized for each customer depending on real-time interaction data with merchants on the platform. Marketplace does not require a separate data plan for access and an in-built "shop" function allows GM customers to purchase Wi-Fi data as well as take advantage of discounts on vehicle servicing and GM accessories through in-app notifications.

Marketplace will soon provide services such as the ability to pay in-dash for fuel at Shell and ExxonMobil gas stations and pre-order food at outlets such as Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts.

Using 4G LTE connectivity, GM is currently working with service providers Xevo, Conversable and Sionic Mobile to roll out the Marketplace to compatible 2017 and 2018 model-year Buick, Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac vehicles within the next 12 to 18 months.