"Fungi can oxidize tiny particles of gold and precipitate it on their strands – this cycling process may contribute to how gold and other elements are distributed around the Earth's surface," says Tsing Bohu, lead author of the study. "Fungi are well-known for playing an essential role in the degradation and recycling of organic material, such as leaves and bark, as well as for the cycling of other metals, including aluminum, iron, manganese and calcium. But gold is so chemically inactive that this interaction is both unusual and surprising – it had to be seen to be believed."