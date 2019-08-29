© 2019 New Atlas
Good Thinking

AR headset is aimed at keeping visually-impaired users on a collision-free course

By Ben Coxworth
August 29, 2019
A simulation of a headset user's view of the world
A simulation of a headset user's view of the world
View 1 Image
A simulation of a headset user's view of the world
1/1
A simulation of a headset user's view of the world

When someone is afflicted with retinitis pigmentosa, they have poor peripheral vision, plus they have difficulty identifying obstacles in low light. In recently-conducted tests, however, it has been shown that a depth perception-boosting headset could help them to avoid collisions – and to grasp objects.

Led by Prof. Anastasios N. Angelopoulos, a team at the University of Southern California started with an ordinary Microsoft Hololens 1 AR (augmented reality) headset, which came equipped with depth-sensing cameras. The scientists then developed custom SLAM (simultaneous location and mapping) software for the device, which caused it to overlay a colored wire-frame grid upon the wearer's view of their surroundings.

Depending on how far away an object is from the headset's cameras, the translucent grid that overlays that object appears in one of four colors.

In the "mobility" mode, for instance – which is intended to keep wearers from running into things – objects less than 3 feet away (0.9 m) are white, object 3 to 4 feet away (1.2 m) are green, objects 4 to 5 feet away (1.5 m) are blue, and objects 5 to 6 feet away (1.8 m) are red. In order to avoid information-overload, items farther away than 6 feet aren't colored.

And in the "grasp" mode – designed appropriately enough to help users grasp objects – items 0 to 6 inches away (15.2 cm) are white, they're green at 6 to 12 inches (30.5 cm), blue at 12 to 18 inches (45.7 cm), and red at 18 to 24 inches (61 cm).

The system was trialled on 10 retinitis pigmentosa patients who had received little training, as they made their way through an obstacle course based on a US Food and Drug Administration-validated functional test. Based on subsequent video analysis, it was found that the test subjects averaged 50 percent fewer collisions when wearing the headset.

The participants were also tasked with grasping a wooden peg that was placed against a black background and behind four other pegs, without touching those front pegs. In that case, use of the headset resulted in a 70-percent boost in performance.

Once developed further, it is hoped that the technology could be applied to a wide range of already-available high-tech eyewear.

"Through the use of AR, we aim to improve the quality of life for low-vision patients by increasing their confidence in performing basic tasks, ultimately allowing them to live more independent lives," says Angelopoulos.

The research, which was performed in the lab of Dr. Mark Humayun, is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Source: University of Southern California via EurekAlert

Tags

Good ThinkingUniversity of Southern CaliforniaMicrosoft HoloLensBlindnessAugmented RealityNavigation
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More
Thanks for reading our articles. Please consider subscribing to New Atlas Plus.
By doing so you will be supporting independent journalism, plus you will get the benefits of a faster, ad-free experience.
Subscribe