© 2024 New Atlas
Good Thinking

"World's first fire-line-in-a-box" blows up to keep brush fires at bay

By Ben Coxworth
September 11, 2024
"World's first fire-line-in-a-box" blows up to keep brush fires at bay
The Blaze Barrier in fire-extinguishing action
The Blaze Barrier in fire-extinguishing action
View 5 Images
The Blaze Barrier powder biodegrades into the soil once the fire has passed
1/5
The Blaze Barrier powder biodegrades into the soil once the fire has passed
The Blaze Barrier box doubles as a warning sign when the system is
2/5
The Blaze Barrier box doubles as a warning sign when the system is deployed
Deploying the Blaze Barrier reportedly takes less than a minute
3/5
Deploying the Blaze Barrier reportedly takes less than a minute
All of the modules are strung together along a common line, plus each one has its own quick-burning fuse
4/5
All of the modules are strung together along a common line, plus each one has its own quick-burning fuse
The Blaze Barrier in fire-extinguishing action
5/5
The Blaze Barrier in fire-extinguishing action
View gallery - 5 images

If you live on an acreage, there's a constant risk that your home may be consumed by a brush fire. That's where the Blaze Barrier comes in, as it forms a flame-activated fire-retardant boundary line around the user's house.

Ordinarily, in order to protect a home from an advancing brush fire, firefighters have to dig a dry-vegetation-free trench around the dwelling. Not only does this require a lot of physical effort, it also takes up time that could be spent fighting the fire on other fronts.

Described as being "the world's first fire-line-in-a-box," the Blaze Barrier is intended to be a user-deployed alternative to such trenches. It was created by Washington-state-based product designer/engineer Jacob Schuler, and is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

Deploying the Blaze Barrier reportedly takes less than a minute
Deploying the Blaze Barrier reportedly takes less than a minute

Looking much like a string of giant firecrackers, the Blaze Barrier is being offered in 50- and 100-foot (15- and 30.5-m) lengths. Each of its red cardboard modules is filled with a proprietary non-toxic powder that incorporates monoammonium phosphate, which is commonly utilized in both fire extinguishers and fertilizers.

After receiving a warning of a brush fire in their area, the user starts by staking one end of the Blaze Barrier line to the ground. They then simply walk across what will presumably be the path of the oncoming fire, dispensing the rest of the line as they go. The whole process is claimed to take less than one minute.

Once the barrier has been deployed between the fire and the home, the user evacuates their property.

All of the modules are strung together along a common line, plus each one has its own quick-burning fuse
All of the modules are strung together along a common line, plus each one has its own quick-burning fuse

When and if the fire reaches the Blaze Barrier, the flames ignite a fuse on each module, which in turn sets off a small explosive charge. The resulting mini explosion shoots the fire retardant powder out 5 feet (1.5 m) to either side of the module, ideally extinguishing the flames on one side while keeping the other side from catching fire in the first place. The expended powder can be left on the ground to biodegrade, once all the excitement is over.

Importantly, the modules are activated specifically by exposure to flames, not just by heat. And if the fire never does reach the Blaze Barrier, the whole thing can just be stuffed back in its box for next time.

Assuming the Blaze Barrier reaches production, a pledge of US$195 will get you a 50-ft kit, with $395 required for a 100-footer. The planned retail prices are $395 and $795, respectively.

The system is demonstrated in the following video.

Blaze Barrier: A Wildfire Defense System

Sources: Kickstarter, Blaze Barrier

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Good ThinkingFire ExtinguishersKickstarterWildfires
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!