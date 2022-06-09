Single Delta board delivers personalized flight info to numerous passengers

A couple of years ago, Delta Air Lines previewed a passenger information system where a number of travelers looking at the same screen would each be served up different views. Now that Parallel Reality technology is flying into Detroit later this month.

Originally announced at CES 2020 and initially expected to be available later that year, the Parallel Reality experience is now being introduced at Detroit Metropolitan Airport from June 29.

The technology at the heart of the beta roll-out comes from Redmond's Misapplied Sciences, and makes use of proprietary multicolor pixels that can direct rays of light in specific directions.

For the Delta application, these software-controlled multi-view pixels are capable of simultaneously rendering tailored information to each approaching customer – meaning that one passenger will see personalized flight information while another will see different details specific to them. What's more, given the global nature of travel these days, each customized view can be served up in the native language of the individual customer.

Up to a hundred passengers can all be looking at the same display at the same time and be served up tailored flight information, boarding time updates or helpful hints on how to get where they need to be inside the terminal.

The beta experience is being installed near the Delta Sky Club at Concourse A in the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Delta customers can interact with the display by simply scanning their boarding pass or, if they've signed up to the airline's Digital ID scheme, can activate facial recognition via the Fly Delta app for even more personalized information delivery.

"We can't wait for customers to experience the ease and convenience it can bring to their journeys, especially when paired with the wayfinding and personalization capabilities of the Fly Delta app," said Delta's SVP of Customer Experience, Ranjan Goswami. "The Parallel Reality experience means customers will no longer have to search for flight and gate information – the personalized journey details the experience delivers is a powerful complement to Delta’s digital tools, the airport innovations we've already put in place and the unmatched service that our employees provide every day."

The Parallel Reality experience is completely opt-in, and passenger information will not be stored.

Source: Delta Air Lines