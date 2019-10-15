Phoenix packs plastic waste into sustainable suitcases

Irresponsible disposal of waste like plastic has led to very serious problems in our oceans, and the creatures that live there. Efforts are underway to clean up our mess, and find new uses for waste before it gets into the environment. London-based startup Phoenix is focusing on the eco-conscious traveler by creating sustainable, modular luggage made from old plastic bottles, fishing lines, old carpets, waste rubber and aluminum.

The Phoenix carry-on suitcase is made from 95 percent recycled or regenerated materials. These include an outer shell made from 100 percent recycled polycarbonate, a wide telescopic handle made using 30 percent recycled aluminum, and an inner lining fashioned from waste nylon such as fishing nets and scraps of fabric/carpet that might otherwise end up in landfill.

The 42 liter suitcase is being offered on Kickstarter in three flavors – including a special edition made in partnership with non-profit conservation group Oceanic Global – and follows a "repair and renew" policy where components can be removed for repair or replacement using a single tool.

The Phoenix suitcase has been designed so that components can be removed and repaired or replaced when needed Phoenix

"Phoenix is not just about the present but is made to accompany you in your future adventures," said the startup's Francesco Salom. "When you feel it is time to renew it, you can send it back to us and choose between having it restyled by our creative design team or getting a new model."

Elsewhere, the suitcase rides on Hinomoto silent-run wheels, benefits from a waterproof zip and TSA-approved lock, and comes with a vacuum-sealed laundry bag and "ultra-thin" backpack made from regenerated nylon.

The Phoenix carry-on suitcase is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign to raise production funds. Pledges start at £160 (about US$205) for the black or white models or £190 for the limited Oceanic Global edition. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in June 2020. The video below has more.

PHOENX | Sustainable luggage for the conscious traveler

Source: Phoenix