© 2022 New Atlas
Good Thinking

Win-win REALM tech grows microalgae which purifies greenhouse runoff

By Ben Coxworth
August 03, 2022
Win-win REALM tech grows microalgae which purifies greenhouse runoff
A "raceway"-type microalgae pond, which could be used to purify irrigation runoff from greenhouses
A "raceway"-type microalgae pond, which could be used to purify irrigation runoff from greenhouses
View 1 Image
A "raceway"-type microalgae pond, which could be used to purify irrigation runoff from greenhouses
1/1
A "raceway"-type microalgae pond, which could be used to purify irrigation runoff from greenhouses

While greenhouses produce wastewater that may contain pollutants, microalgae-growing operations require a source of water – which is scarce in many regions. A new project aims to address both problems, by growing water-purifying algae in readily available greenhouse runoff.

Although greenhouses can recycle their own irrigation runoff, the water may contain nitrogen, phosphorous or other nutrients which were applied to the crops. If that water is reused while more such fertilizers are also applied, the accumulated nutrient load in the soil can become high enough to actually harm the plants.

Additionally, if the nutrient-rich runoff is instead passed directly into local waterways, toxic algae blooms may result.

That's where the European REALM project comes in. Its name an acronym for "Reusing Effluents from Agriculture to unLock the potential of Microalgae," the four-year initiative is focused on the building of inexpensive microalgae-growing ponds next to existing commercial greenhouses.

Irrigation runoff from the greenhouses will be channeled into the ponds, where the microalgae will consume the nutrients in the water. This will purify the water – so it can be safely reused for irrigation or released into the environment – while also providing food for the algae. Additionally, the setup will greatly reduce the amount of fresh, clean water needed to fill the growing ponds, leaving it available for municipal or agricultural use.

It is believed that once such systems are in place, they will decrease the nitrate content in greenhouse runoff to below the European Union limit, while also reducing the production costs of microalgae by 50 percent. Among other things, microalgae are currently used in animal feed, health supplements, cosmetics, biofuels and fertilizers.

The REALM project is funded by Horizon Europe, and its members include institutions or companies from Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

Source: European Science Communication Institute via AlphaGalileo

Tags

Good ThinkingAlgaeAgricultureGreenhouseWater Conservation
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!