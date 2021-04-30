Magnus desk keeps cables in check using magnets

Placing a laptop on a dining table or kitchen worktop might be fine for the odd surfing session or video chat, but if you want run a couple of monitors, and have your on-charge smartphone or podcasting hardware nearby, you may soon notice cable spaghetti becoming an issue. The Magnus desk from Secretlab can help keep your home workspace tidy.

Secretlab is mostly known for its gaming chairs, and its first foray into the computer desk market is also aimed at gamers, but those working from home could find its features useful, too.

Mostly constructed from steel, the Magnus can handle loads of up to 100 kg (220 lb) so should be able to accommodate a full-size desktop PC, a few monitors, peripherals, audio hardware, and more without so much as a squeak. The metal construction also helps with cable management.

Like many office desks, the Magnus has a tray at the back for housing power strips and concealing HDMI cables and the like, but a bunch of magnetic cable anchors, straps and sheaths can be optioned in to help keep wayward cords from running amok. The company is even releasing a magnetic headphone hanger to keep your favorite cans handy at all times.

The 150 x 70-cm (59 x 27.5-in) desk comes supplied with a faux leather mat with magnetic sleeves at the end to ensure that it stays put. It stands 73.5 cm (29 in) high, but if that's not enough to slide your computer chair arms under, height adjustment of up to 20 mm (0.8 in) is possible. And for that gaming desk vibe, Secretlab offers a light strip comprising 96 RGB LEDs.

The Magnus Metal Desk is up for pre-order now for US$449, with shipping estimated to start from August. A cable-management bundle comprising three magnetic cable anchors, 10 fastening strips and two magnetic cable sheaths is priced at $44. And should this model be a little large for your space, a smaller-sized desk is in the works, too.

Product page: Magnus Metal Desk