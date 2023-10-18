Dual-purpose Strollug is the lovechild of a stroller and a suitcase

If you're traveling with a small child, you typically have to bring both a folding stroller and a suitcase. The Strollug is designed to simplify matters by transforming from a stroller into luggage and back again, as needed.

So first of all, no, users aren't expected to put their kid and their clothes in the Strollug at the same time.

When being used in suitcase mode, the device is rolled along in a vertical orientation on its four small caster wheels. The child either has to walk, be carried by the parent, or (if they're old enough) sit on top of the suitcase.

Upon reaching their destination, the parent unpacks the suitcase and then folds out its adjustable height/angle stroller handle, along with its previously retracted stroller-wheel assembly. The latter incorporates two 7-inch (178-mm) urethane front wheels and two 10-inch (254-mm) rear wheels.

The emptied and opened-up Strollug can then be pushed in a horizontal orientation, with the child sitting inside. A foot-activated parking brake keeps the thing from rolling away on its own, plus an included fold-back canopy can be added for sun and rain protection.

According to the designers, the conversion process takes only about two minutes.

In suitcase mode, the Strollug's main compartment features a water-repellent polyester exterior, and is available in color choices of black or brown.

In suitcase mode, the Strollug's main compartment measures 27 by 31 by 12 inches (686 by 787 by 305 mm), and has a volume of 50 liters. An included smaller bag can be used to partition certain items within the suitcase, or it can be carried separately. The whole setup is claimed to tip the scales at 29 lb (13 kg), and can manage a maximum payload of 110 lb (50 kg) – you know, for really big kids.

Should you be interested, the Strollug is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$749 will get you one – the planned retail price is $1,200.

It can be seen in transforming action, in the video below.

