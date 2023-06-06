Switch Hex T wrench keeps six bits at the ready in a rotating head

Although interchangeable-bit hex wrenches aren't that hard to use, there's always room for improvement … right? The designers of the Switch Hex T seem to think so, as their wrench features a carousel-like multi-bit rotating head.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Switch Hex T (or SHT – and no, that isn't funny) is manufactured by New Zealand-based company 3DM Design. It was created with bicycle repairs in mind, but could obviously also be used for lots of other tasks.

The device's black-anodized T-handle and shaft are each CNC-milled from a solid block of 7075-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum. Its red-anodized rotating head features six magnetized sockets, each one containing a different S2-steel quarter-inch bit. If users wish, they can swap one or more of those bits for a store-bought size/type that they're more likely to use.

The Switch Hex T wrench comes with six different bits, but users can also swap in their own as needed 3DM Design

The main idea behind the SHT is that instead of having to pull out one bit then search for and insert another, users can simply rotate the head to the bit they need. That said, the tool's wide head would have difficulty accessing bolts or screws in tight spaces. For that reason, a 50-mm (2-in) hex socket extension is included – it sits inside the handle when not in use.

Without that extension attached, the SHT measures 6.2 inches long by 2.6 in wide by 0.8 in thick (157 by 66 by 20 mm). It reportedly tips the scales at 4.6 oz (129 g), extension included.

Assuming the Switch Hex T wrench reaches production, a pledge of US$72 will get you one. The planned retail price is $125. You can see it in action, in the video below.

