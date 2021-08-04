© 2021 New Atlas
ToughBuilt's utility knife flips into a scraper at the push of a button

By Nick Lavars
August 03, 2021
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife flips between functions with a press of a button
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife features a paint can opener at the tail end
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife features a paint can opener at the tail end
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife in scraper mode
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife in scraper mode
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife flips between functions with a press of a button
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife flips between functions with a press of a button
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife is priced at US$18
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife is priced at US$18
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife in action as a cutting tool
ToughBuilt's Scraper Utility Knife in action as a cutting tool
The tried and true form factor of a utility knife is one many will be familiar with, but toolmaker ToughBuilt has just introduced one with a very handy trick up its sleeve. The handtool carries a switchblade-like design but rather than concealing the sharp edge, a push of a button sees it flip 90 degrees to instantaneously turn into a scraper.

On the face of it, ToughBuilt's new Scraper Utility Knife appears much like a typical utility knife you'd pick up at your local hardware store. It's got a retractible steel blade that slides in and out of its rugged, six-inch (15-cm) handle, and it's got a simple changeover system for when that blade becomes blunt or snaps and needs replacing.

What it has that a typical utility knife does not, however, is a small button embedded in the sliding mechanism of the handle that changes the orientation of the blade so that it faces forward. This instantly turns the tool into a scraper for tackling stubborn adhesives, old paint or other undesirable bits and bobs.

In addition, the tool features a paint can opener at the tail end of the handle, along with a carry loop should you fancy it as an everyday-carry-style item. Priced at US$18, the ToughBuilt comes with five spare blades and is available now. You can check out the short promo video below.

ToughBuilt Scraper Utility Knife Just Click It

Source: ToughBuilt

