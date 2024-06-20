Who needs north? GPS compass points to a place of your choice

While most compasses have a needle that points north, the Truest North Compass is different. Its main needle always points to a location of your choice, while its secondary needle shows the distance to that place.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Truest North was created by Buffalo, New York-based inventor and professional storyteller Karl Smith. He previously developed software for Amazon and Google.

As far as electronic components go, the device incorporates a GPS chip that reads signals from two different constellations (groups of satellites); an IMU (inertial measurement unit) which detects movement of the compass; a light sensor; and a 1,000-mAh rechargeable lithium battery.

All of those bits and pieces sit inside a solid maple base surrounded by a clear-coated brass ring beneath a sheet of glass. The distance needle points to metric or imperial markings on the device's faceplate, which is available in four different designs.

Pricing for the Truest North Compass starts at $180 Truest North Compass

The Truest North will ship to each buyer preprogrammed to a location of their choice. Wherever they take it after that, it will always show them the direction and distance to that place relative to their current whereabouts.

It can be reprogrammed, thanks to its light sensor. Utilizing their smartphone, users select their new target location on the Truest North webpage, then hold the underside of the compass against the phone's screen. The screen will proceed to flash in binary code, giving the compass the new GPS coordinates.

Buyers can opt for a custom-engraved wooden storage box Truest North Compass

Potential buyers should note that although the Truest North could conceivably be used for practical purposes while out and about, it's intended more as a keepsake that will connect users to their "special place." That place could be their hometown, a vacation spot they really enjoy visiting, or anywhere else that means something to them.

If the compass is frequently moved or reprogrammed, its battery will need to be recharged about once a week. Even if its battery does run out, however, its hands will remain in position (in other words, they won't default to a neutral "home" setting).

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$180 will get you a Truest North Compass of your own – Smith tells us that the planned retail price is $200. Buyers willing to pay a bit more can opt for a chrome, antique-looking or 24-karat gold finish.

