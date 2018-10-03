That said, Google isn't the only company dipping its toes in these waters. This latest Assassin's Creed game will also be streamable to the Nintendo Switch (albeit only in Japan), following Capcom's Resident Evil 7 earlier this year. At E3 back in June, Microsoft let slip that it's working on a similar service for the next generation of Xboxes, and it already offers game streaming from an Xbox One to a Windows PC, if they're on the same home network. And Sony lets players stream PS2, PS3 and PS4 games to a PS4 console through PlayStation Now.