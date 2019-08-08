The "egg" itself is made of carbon fiber, and consists of two bowl-shaped halves that are bonded together to form a semi-flattened sphere. Vent holes along the seam between the two halves allow trapped air to quickly escape as the sphere collapses, ensuring that it does so within mere milliseconds. And although the egg must be replaced after each impact, it can be popped in and out of a foam holder that remains permanently adhered to the helmet.