Graphene – the "wonder material" composed of a one-atom-thick sheet of linked carbon atoms – has already been used in products such as helmets , microphones and light bulbs . Now, it's found its way into a prototype shoe that helps keep your feet cool.

With that in mind, researchers from the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (ITT) teamed up with Italian shoe manufacturer Fadel to put graphene in the sole of a sandal. More specifically, they added a small amount of graphene flakes to the polyurethane that ordinarily makes up the insole. The flakes were created via a process known as liquid phase exfoliation, which is said to produce large amounts of graphene at a relatively low price.