It might be a relatively new kid on the block, but graphene is already a rockstar of the material science scene, and we're starting to get a better sense of how it will shake things up beyond the lab. More sensitive microphones, tougher roads and sandals that keep your feet cool are just a few examples, and following in the footwear vein, British shoemaker inov-8 has just unveiled what it says is the first running shoe to incorporate the wonder material and promise an unprecedented degree of grip as a result.