It is currently unknown how these results will translate to humans, if at all. And though treating Alzheimer's certainly isn't as simple as drinking more tea or eating more carrots, the scientists are buoyed by the study because they say it sheds more light on the role a healthy diet might play in its onset. They will now continue investigating other plant-derived compounds that can also block the buildup of the amyloid beta plaques, in hope of working toward combination therapies that can stave off its effects.