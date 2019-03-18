"The system features and eco-system that we are showing today are much more important than the bike itself. I believe that we succeeded in combining both cycling and the digital experience by integrating sensors and cameras, connecting bikes to the internet and developing an eco-system to create a completely new riding experience. We invested four years into the development. We believe this bike is the turning point for our company, and if I can put my modesty as aside for a moment, will stir up the industry at least a little bit."

