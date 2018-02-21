Dutch architectural studio vanOmmeren-architecten has completed an inspiring energy-neutral floating home that sets itself apart from traditional "houseboats". Dubbed "Haarlem Shuffle," the 210-sq m (2,260-sq ft) floating home is located on the Spaarne River in Haarelm, the Netherlands. Stretching over two levels, it's is designed to offer the occupants privacy while also capitalizing on natural light and views across the river.







"The design plays with the perception of the dynamics around the Spaarne, the relationship with Haarlem and the bright open living spaces," says vanOmmeren-architecten. "The ark gets its expression by a strong orthogonal composition of open and closed facade elements."

The floating home features a locally sourced wooden cladding façade with a slim aluminum roof-line. Aluminum framing has also been used for the home's floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors. In addition, a glass wall has been specifically designed alongside the interior stairwell and open void to allow natural light to filter down to the home's lower level, where the bedrooms, music and recreational zones are located.

The Haarlem Shuffle's main level features a large open plan living space with wooden fireplace and access to a small outdoor terrace; streamline modern kitchen with open dining; as well as a hidden master bedroom complete with a full master ensuite. The lower level features an additional two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open recreational lounge, study and plenty of storage.

Two heat pumps and rooftop photovoltaic panels generate enough electricity to power the home all year round and make it energy neutral.

"The sustainable and high-end detailing makes this floating villa stand out from the other houseboats," says vanOmmeren-architecten. "Where the Spaarne makes his overture to Haarlem; it is relaxed living in a dynamic and bright environment; designed in a rhythmic but playful whole: the Haarlem Shuffle."